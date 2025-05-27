West Bengal's Jobless Teachers in Limbo Amid Recruitment Uproar

Jobless teachers in West Bengal are expressing profound disappointment following a Supreme Court directive, which led to their dismissal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for these educators to retake recruitment exams has sparked significant unrest.

Banerjee indicated that the state government would begin a fresh recruitment process as dictated by the Supreme Court, while also filing a review petition to reinstate those affected. Teachers argue that the new process feels like a 'death warrant,' highlighting concerns over age limitations and competition with younger candidates.

Despite reassurances about age and experience considerations, many teachers, rallying under groups, express skepticism and insist that the root issues, especially surrounding the OBC quota, remain unaddressed. The unfolding scenario raises questions about the balancing act between legal compliance and addressing educators' grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)