West Bengal's Jobless Teachers in Limbo Amid Recruitment Uproar

Following a Supreme Court order, jobless teachers in West Bengal expressed discontent over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for fresh recruitment exams. Despite promises of age relaxation and experience consideration, many remain unsure about their future, as protests continue over reinstatement demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:57 IST
Jobless teachers in West Bengal are expressing profound disappointment following a Supreme Court directive, which led to their dismissal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for these educators to retake recruitment exams has sparked significant unrest.

Banerjee indicated that the state government would begin a fresh recruitment process as dictated by the Supreme Court, while also filing a review petition to reinstate those affected. Teachers argue that the new process feels like a 'death warrant,' highlighting concerns over age limitations and competition with younger candidates.

Despite reassurances about age and experience considerations, many teachers, rallying under groups, express skepticism and insist that the root issues, especially surrounding the OBC quota, remain unaddressed. The unfolding scenario raises questions about the balancing act between legal compliance and addressing educators' grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

