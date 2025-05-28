Jammu & Kashmir Boosts Skill Development with Tamil Nadu Partnership

The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Skill Development has entered into a strategic partnership with the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, officials announced Wednesday, marking a notable advancement in regional skill development and faculty training efforts. The memorandum of understanding is set to remain in effect for five years, establishing a cooperative framework to deliver training and capacity-building programs tailored to industry needs. These initiatives are particularly aimed at polytechnic and technical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

This collaboration is backed by the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu, underscoring its importance. With the Directorate of Skill Development serving as the nodal agency, ICT Academy-led programs are poised to be rolled out across various affiliated educational bodies.

The agreement's primary focus is to conduct several impactful training programs annually to keep faculty abreast with ever-evolving industry standards. In addition, educators will gain access to ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu's research journals and have opportunities to participate in major conferences domestically and internationally, with the ultimate goal of creating a sustainable ecosystem for ongoing skill enhancement and faculty empowerment in the region.