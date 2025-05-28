Left Menu

IIT Delhi Pioneers Online Diploma in Quantum-AI Communication Engineering

IIT Delhi has launched an Online Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering integrating AI, Quantum Networking, and Wireless Communications. This 12-month program offers expertise in cutting-edge telecom technologies, preparing learners for roles like Quantum Communication Engineers and AI & ML Specialists. Admissions are competitive, aiming to fill skill gaps in tech-driven sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Delhi announces a groundbreaking Online Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering, featuring AI and Quantum integration. Launched by the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, this program merges transformative technologies to reshape the future of telecommunications.

The comprehensive 12-month course equips professionals with expertise in network optimization, quantum communication, and high-efficiency wireless networks. Graduates can anticipate roles as Quantum Communication Engineers and AI & ML Specialists, directly addressing the skill gaps in high-demand sectors.

With a surge in the global quantum and AI markets, IIT Delhi's program bridges academic learning and practical applications, offering a robust curriculum and real-world experience. Notably, this initiative supports India's growth in 5G and 6G network roles, which are set to rise by over 30% annually. Admissions are merit-based, with an inclusive approach to diverse engineering disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

