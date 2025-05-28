IIT Delhi Sets Benchmark with AI Usage Guidelines

IIT Delhi has set a precedent by becoming the first Indian Institute of Technology to establish formal guidelines on AI usage in academia. These guidelines emphasize the necessity for transparency and integrity when using AI tools to assist in generating academic content.

The university's decision follows recommendations from a panel and an internal survey indicating that over 80% of students and faculty have incorporated AI tools into their academic endeavors. The growing reliance on these tools is prompting educational institutions to reevaluate teaching and assessment methods, IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee stated.

The guidelines advocate for the explicit disclosure of AI-generated content. Users are also urged to verify the accuracy of such content and ensure it is free from plagiarism. Additionally, caution is advised to prevent potential exposure of sensitive data when using AI tools.