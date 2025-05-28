Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Human-Led AI Revolution at PadhAI Education Conclave

In a compelling valedictory address at the ‘PadhAI: Conclave on AI in Education’, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan called upon India’s educators, policymakers, and technologists to lead the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution with human intelligence and empathy. The two-day conclave, organized by the Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), concluded on a high note in New Delhi, offering deep insights into how AI is shaping the present and future of education in India.

The event saw the participation of several notable dignitaries, including Shri Chamu Krishna Shastri, Chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Dr. Ramanand, Director of CPRG, and other eminent personalities from the education and technology sectors.

AI: The Empathetic Force Multiplier

Describing AI as a “force multiplier and catalyst for innovation”, Shri Pradhan underscored the growing necessity to integrate AI into the Indian education ecosystem. He stressed that AI is no longer just a tool of automation but a bridge between technology and empathy, one that can personalize learning, enhance student outcomes, and empower educators.

“The time has come for India’s human intelligence to lead the AI revolution,” he declared.

Shri Pradhan urged the academic community, policymakers, and technologists to collaborate in developing ethical, inclusive, and context-sensitive AI systems for education. He noted that India’s multilingual diversity must be reflected in AI applications to ensure equitable access and cultural preservation.

Government Initiatives and Vision for AI in Education

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Shri Pradhan cited several strategic initiatives aimed at embedding AI into the Indian education framework:

Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence: Set up to promote cutting-edge AI research and collaboration between academia and industry.

AI in Indian Languages: A key objective under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed at democratizing access to AI-powered learning for non-English speakers.

Promotion of Critical Thinking: AI is being harnessed to enhance analytical thinking in classrooms, moving education beyond rote learning to inquiry-driven pedagogies.

From Chalkboards to Chipsets: Emphasizing the digital transformation of classrooms, Pradhan said the shift must be driven by technology that is accessible, secure, and inclusive.

He emphasized that AI integration is no longer optional, but essential in modern education, urging the participants to brainstorm policy frameworks and develop India-specific solutions that align with local realities and aspirations.

Key Themes and Outcomes from the PadhAI Conclave

The PadhAI Conclave, held over two days, hosted thought leaders, policymakers, technologists, and educators who delved into the challenges and transformative potential of AI in India’s education landscape.

Major Themes Discussed:

AI’s Role in Expanding Access: Enhancing learning outside traditional classrooms via adaptive content and virtual tutors.

Transforming Higher Education: Leveraging AI for personalized curricula, student tracking, and predictive analytics in universities.

Addressing Institutional Bottlenecks: Discussions focused on policy lags, lack of skilled workforce, and digital infrastructure gaps in rural and underserved areas.

Esteemed Speakers and Industry Voices

The conclave drew a prestigious panel of policymakers, academic leaders, and industry pioneers:

Shri Jitin Prasada, MoS, Commerce & Industry and Electronics & IT

Shri Ashish Sood, Minister of Home, Education & Technical Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education & UGC Chairman

Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF)

Prof. Pankaj Arora, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi

Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge

Dr. Rashmi Das, Chairperson, Higashi Autism School, Delhi

These experts offered a cross-sectoral perspective on the intersection of AI, ethics, equity, and innovation in education.

Policy Roadmap and The Way Forward

The conclave concluded with a consensus on the urgent need for a national policy roadmap on AI in education. Recommendations included:

Development of open-source AI tools in regional languages

Integration of AI ethics and digital literacy into school and university curricula

Encouragement of industry-academia partnerships to foster innovation

Investments in teacher training and infrastructure to support digital-first classrooms

Speakers also called for greater funding and strategic vision from both public and private sectors to ensure that India not only consumes but contributes to global AI knowledge and innovation.

An Inclusive, Tech-Driven Educational Future

As Shri Pradhan put it, India stands on the threshold of a historic transformation, where AI can democratize quality education, empower rural learners, and prepare a generation for the challenges of tomorrow.

“Let us move from being a data-rich country to a knowledge-rich country,” he concluded.

The PadhAI Conclave serves as a clarion call for reimagining Indian education through the lens of AI, with a renewed focus on human values, innovation, and inclusion.