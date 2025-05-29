Left Menu

US Visa Revocations Shake Chinese Student Community

The US government's decision to revoke visas for some Chinese students studying in critical fields and those linked to the Chinese Communist Party has caused uncertainty and tension. This move intensifies the complex dynamics between the US and China, affecting students' plans and prompting Hong Kong to extend a welcoming hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic policy shift, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that visas for some Chinese students will be rescinded. The ruling targets those in critical fields and individuals connected to the Chinese Communist Party, prompting immediate concern among over 270,000 Chinese students in America.

The decision is seen by many as a revival of exclusionary policies reminiscent of the past, raising tensions in US-China relations. Linqin, a student from Johns Hopkins University, likened the policy to a 'new version of the Chinese Exclusion Act,' sparking his contemplation on leaving America.

As tensions escalate, Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, has seized the opportunity to invite affected students to its universities, attempting to capitalize on America's restrictive measures. Lee has pledged support for students facing unfair treatment, positioning Hong Kong as a viable alternative for higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

