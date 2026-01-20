Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: A Clash of Accusations and Delays
The Rajasthan Congress has accused the BJP-led state government of deliberately delaying panchayat and urban local body elections, citing 'One State, One Election' policies. This has allegedly stalled grassroots development and the democratic process. The BJP refutes these claims, attributing the delays to bureaucratic procedures overseen by the Election Commission.
The Rajasthan Congress has accused the BJP-led state government of intentionally stalling panchayat and urban local body elections by advocating for 'One State, One Election'. This strategy, according to Congress, has led to the undermining of grassroots development and democratic processes.
Congress claims the legitimacy of many panchayat samitis and zila parishads extends to December 2026, making simultaneous elections unrealistic. Meanwhile, delays in finalizing ward delimitation lists across districts have further impeded electoral preparations. Govind Singh Dotasra asserts that these actions reveal the government's hesitation to conduct timely elections.
Adding fuel to the political fire, Rathore criticized Dotasra's statements as unthoughtful and politically motivated, accusing Congress of fearing an electoral defeat. Rathore insisted that the delimitation process is managed impartially by the Election Commission, free from political influence.
