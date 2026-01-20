Left Menu

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: A Clash of Accusations and Delays

The Rajasthan Congress has accused the BJP-led state government of deliberately delaying panchayat and urban local body elections, citing 'One State, One Election' policies. This has allegedly stalled grassroots development and the democratic process. The BJP refutes these claims, attributing the delays to bureaucratic procedures overseen by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:31 IST
Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: A Clash of Accusations and Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Congress has accused the BJP-led state government of intentionally stalling panchayat and urban local body elections by advocating for 'One State, One Election'. This strategy, according to Congress, has led to the undermining of grassroots development and democratic processes.

Congress claims the legitimacy of many panchayat samitis and zila parishads extends to December 2026, making simultaneous elections unrealistic. Meanwhile, delays in finalizing ward delimitation lists across districts have further impeded electoral preparations. Govind Singh Dotasra asserts that these actions reveal the government's hesitation to conduct timely elections.

Adding fuel to the political fire, Rathore criticized Dotasra's statements as unthoughtful and politically motivated, accusing Congress of fearing an electoral defeat. Rathore insisted that the delimitation process is managed impartially by the Election Commission, free from political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026