BJP MLA Faces Notice for Camp Office Encroachment in Uttarakhand

The administration of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand has directed BJP MLA Arvind Pandey to dismantle a camp office constructed on encroached land. The notice was formally issued by the Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, adhering to an order by the Uttarakhand High Court and based on an investigation.

The notice demands the removal of the structure within 15 days. If the deadline is ignored, authorities will proceed to demolish the encroachment, as confirmed by officials. The camp office is located in the Gularbhoj area, on government land that has been occupied without permission.

Arvind Pandey, a former minister and current MLA from Gadarpur, was absent when the notice was served; it was received by his son, Atul Pandey. Atul expressed confidence in the judicial process and stated that his father intends to respond to the notice.

