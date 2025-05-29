IIM Calcutta Launches 31st Batch of Executive Business Programme

IIM Calcutta has announced the commencement of the 31st batch of its flagship Executive Programme in Business Management (EPBM), in partnership with the career development platform TimesPro.

This 12-month blended learning programme aims to elevate experienced professionals from operational to strategic leadership roles by integrating modern business theory with practical applications.

Designed to nurture future-ready leadership, the EPBM delivers a multidisciplinary approach to contemporary business frameworks, covering vital subjects ranging from financial and marketing management to digital transformation and innovation.

