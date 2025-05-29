Left Menu

IIM Calcutta Launches 31st Batch of Executive Business Programme

IIM Calcutta, alongside TimesPro, announced its 31st Executive Programme in Business Management. This 12-month course is designed to transition professionals from operational roles to strategic leadership, offering a comprehensive exploration of contemporary business theories and real-world application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:46 IST
IIM Calcutta Launches 31st Batch of Executive Business Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Calcutta has announced the commencement of the 31st batch of its flagship Executive Programme in Business Management (EPBM), in partnership with the career development platform TimesPro.

This 12-month blended learning programme aims to elevate experienced professionals from operational to strategic leadership roles by integrating modern business theory with practical applications.

Designed to nurture future-ready leadership, the EPBM delivers a multidisciplinary approach to contemporary business frameworks, covering vital subjects ranging from financial and marketing management to digital transformation and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025