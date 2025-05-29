IIM Calcutta Launches 31st Batch of Executive Business Programme
IIM Calcutta, alongside TimesPro, announced its 31st Executive Programme in Business Management. This 12-month course is designed to transition professionals from operational roles to strategic leadership, offering a comprehensive exploration of contemporary business theories and real-world application.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
IIM Calcutta has announced the commencement of the 31st batch of its flagship Executive Programme in Business Management (EPBM), in partnership with the career development platform TimesPro.
This 12-month blended learning programme aims to elevate experienced professionals from operational to strategic leadership roles by integrating modern business theory with practical applications.
Designed to nurture future-ready leadership, the EPBM delivers a multidisciplinary approach to contemporary business frameworks, covering vital subjects ranging from financial and marketing management to digital transformation and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
