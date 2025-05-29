Harvard vs. Administration: A Battle for Academic Freedom

Harvard University is at a crossroads as it holds its commencement ceremonies amid political tumult. The Trump administration has mounted significant challenges to the institution's funding and international student policies, framing the confrontation as a defense of freedom against antisemitism.

Amid threats to cut some $2.6 billion in federal research grants and USD 100 million in contracts, the administration's clash with Harvard is also steeped in broader cultural and educational debates. The university, known for its substantial endowment, is fighting back with lawsuits to halt these measures.

Speakers at the commencement ceremonies, such as Dr. Abraham Verghese and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, have lauded Harvard's stand against these measures. Meanwhile, ongoing litigation aims to protect the enrollment of international students, framing a pivotal moment not only for Harvard but for academic institutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)