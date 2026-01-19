Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says SDF-Damascus agreement must be implemented swiftly

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:51 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says SDF-Damascus agreement must be implemented swiftly
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that ‌the deal reached between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces after days ⁠of fighting must be implemented swiftly, including the full integration of Kurdish fighters into Syria's armed forces.

Speaking ​after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey ‍would not allow any attempts to sabotage efforts to achieve peace and stability in Syria at a time when ⁠Syrians ‌were ⁠longing for peace following years of conflict, adding the "period of ‍terror" in the region was now over.

He praised the ​Syrian government for what he said was ⁠a very meticulous operation in the country's northeast, and added ⁠that Turkey's government would continue to work towards its goal of a "terror-free" Turkey and ⁠region, referring to a peace process with the outlawed ⁠Kurdistan Workers ‌Party (PKK) militant group that Ankara considers linked to Kurdish forces in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026