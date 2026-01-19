Turkey's Erdogan says SDF-Damascus agreement must be implemented swiftly
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the deal reached between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces after days of fighting must be implemented swiftly, including the full integration of Kurdish fighters into Syria's armed forces.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey would not allow any attempts to sabotage efforts to achieve peace and stability in Syria at a time when Syrians were longing for peace following years of conflict, adding the "period of terror" in the region was now over.
He praised the Syrian government for what he said was a very meticulous operation in the country's northeast, and added that Turkey's government would continue to work towards its goal of a "terror-free" Turkey and region, referring to a peace process with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group that Ankara considers linked to Kurdish forces in Syria.
