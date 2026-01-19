Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that ‌the deal reached between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces after days ⁠of fighting must be implemented swiftly, including the full integration of Kurdish fighters into Syria's armed forces.

Speaking ​after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey ‍would not allow any attempts to sabotage efforts to achieve peace and stability in Syria at a time when ⁠Syrians ‌were ⁠longing for peace following years of conflict, adding the "period of ‍terror" in the region was now over.

He praised the ​Syrian government for what he said was ⁠a very meticulous operation in the country's northeast, and added ⁠that Turkey's government would continue to work towards its goal of a "terror-free" Turkey and ⁠region, referring to a peace process with the outlawed ⁠Kurdistan Workers ‌Party (PKK) militant group that Ankara considers linked to Kurdish forces in Syria.

