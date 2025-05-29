Left Menu

Teachers' Fight: 'Maha Michil' to Demand Job Security

Jobless teachers in West Bengal, led by the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, threaten a massive rally to demand that they not be forced to retake recruitment tests. The protest follows a Supreme Court ruling affecting thousands of teaching jobs, and a tragic story exacerbated by state directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:05 IST
Jobless teachers in West Bengal have intensified their protests with a planned 'maha michil' (giant rally) to the state secretariat. The move is in response to demands that eligible teachers should not be forced to undergo new recruitment tests.

The Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, through spokesperson Chinmoy Mondal, has announced plans for a massive rally from Sealdah to Nabanna. The rally aims to highlight the plight of teachers, insisting that the state must ensure justice for those adversely affected by recruitment irregularities.

Amidst the protests, the tragic death of Prabin Karmakar, a 35-year-old teacher, allegedly exacerbated by stress over re-examinations, underscores the gravity of the issue. This follows a Supreme Court decision invalidating thousands of teaching jobs in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

