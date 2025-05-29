Harvard's Battle: International Students' Fate Hangs in the Balance

A federal judge announced plans to continue blocking the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's right to enroll international students. This decision follows the administration's decision to pursue a more extended process to revoke such rights following concerns over academic freedom.

Despite U.S. Department of Homeland Security's new administrative measures, which include a 30-day period for Harvard to present evidence, Judge Allison Burroughs deemed a preliminary injunction necessary. She expressed doubts about the ultimate outcome of these measures and highlighted non-compliance issues related to the temporary restraining order.

Harvard claims the administration's actions stem from retaliation for the university's refusal to comply with its demands on governance and curriculum. President Alan Garber emphasized this during the commencement ceremony, noting the impact on nearly 6,800 international students which make up 27% of the student body.

