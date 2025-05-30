Global Universities Offer Refuge Amid U.S. Academic Clampdown

In response to recent educational policies enforced by President Donald Trump's administration, universities globally are offering refuge to students impacted by the crackdown on U.S. academic institutions. This is a strategic move to attract top talent and secure a share of the lucrative academic market previously dominated by the United States.

Osaka University in Japan has spearheaded this initiative by providing tuition waivers, research grants, and travel assistance to transferring students. Prominent universities in Kyoto, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Xi'an are also crafting similar strategies to draw students from the U.S., which has traditionally been a hub for international academia.

This trend is, in part, a reaction to the administration's strict visa policies, particularly targeting Chinese students, and substantial funding cuts to academic research. The subsequent shift in the global educational landscape indicates mounting reputational risks for U.S. institutions, alongside economic impacts predicted by declining international student enrollments.

(With inputs from agencies.)