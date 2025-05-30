Trump vs. Harvard: A Battle Over Academia and Influence

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has launched a multifaceted campaign against Harvard University, confronting the prestigious institution on several fronts. This standoff involves funding freezes, tax threats, and investigations, with Trump asserting that Harvard and similar top-tier universities have succumbed to leftist ideologies.

Among multiple investigations initiated by the Trump team, some scrutinize threats to Jewish students following pro-Palestinian protests, while others examine Harvard's potential discrimination based on sex and gender. The university's international ties and student demographics, especially its connections to China, have also drawn attention.

This escalating conflict questions the principles of academic freedom and speech. Harvard strongly contests these actions, particularly the $3 billion in frozen funding and restrictions on international students. As the battle intensifies, Harvard remains at the forefront in defending educational autonomy against governmental influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)