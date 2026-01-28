Pope Leo's Urgent Plea for Global End to Antisemitism
Pope Leo called for an end to global antisemitism during his address marking the annual Holocaust commemoration. He urged world leaders to prevent future genocides and prayed for a world free of prejudice. Relations between Catholics and Jews have improved under his leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:06 IST
Pope Leo issued a heartfelt appeal on Wednesday, calling for a universal cease to antisemitism, coinciding with the yearly Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the Vatican.
During his audience, Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, beseeched global leaders to ensure that humanity never again suffers the devastation of genocide.
This comes as relations between the Catholic Church and Judaism continue to mend, with Pope Leo and his predecessor, Pope Francis, consistently condemning antisemitism.
(With inputs from agencies.)