Chandigarh University's Global Exposure Programs: Shaping Future Leaders

Chandigarh University is redefining global education by facilitating high-impact academic exposure for its students through extensive international learning opportunities. With ties to more than 515 universities across 100 countries, it offers a plethora of programs aimed at enhancing students' employability and cultural experience overseas.

Through initiatives such as international transfer and semester exchange programs, the institution has enabled over 2,000 students to pursue advanced studies in world-renowned universities. Scholarship offerings aggregating to Rs 82 crore, including significant stipends, make overseas education more accessible.

Beyond academics, Chandigarh University encourages cultural and professional development through internships and collaborations. These endeavors aim to cultivate tomorrow's global leaders, equipping them with diverse skills and international credentials.

