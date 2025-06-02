TCIEXPRESS Delivers Strong Results, Announces Final Dividend for FY25

Gurugram, India, June 2, 2025: TCI Express Ltd. "TCIEXPRESS", NSE: TCIEXP; BSE:540212), the market leader in express distribution in India, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The company delivered strong growth and healthy margins during FY25, despite higher toll, labour and compliance costs. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per share, bringing the total payout for the year to Rs. 8 per share, which is a 400% payout on face value, demonstrating TCIEXPRESS's commitment to rewarding shareholders. Commenting on the results, Mr. Chander Agarwal, Managing Director of TCIEXPRESS, said: "FY25 was a year of solid growth and operational excellence. Our focus on multimodal expansion, automation and customer-first solutions has strengthened our leadership and expanded our reach across key industries. Demand in sectors such as automotive and manufacturing has remained robust, and we have deepened our capabilities with new Surface, Rail and Air branches. We also added 60 new branch offices during the year, further reinforcing our pan-India network." He added: "With India's logistics sector poised for significant growth, TCIEXPRESS is well-prepared to seize new opportunities. We will continue investing in technology, sustainability and long-term partnerships to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders." During the year, TCIEXPRESS expanded Domestic Air Express coverage to over 1,000 new pincodes and introduced temperature-controlled solutions in Rail Express. The company was also recognised as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its people-first culture and ongoing investments in workforce development. As part of its CSR initiatives, the TCIEXPRESS Foundation organised a Free Artificial Limbs Camp at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, benefiting over 1,200 differently abled individuals. Performance Highlights: Q4 FY2025 vs. Q4 FY2024 ▪ Revenue from operations of Rs. 307 Crores compared to Rs. 317 Crores ▪ EBITDA of Rs. 34 Crores compared to Rs. 47 Crores ▪ EBITDA margin was 10.8% ▪ PAT of Rs. 21 Crores with margin at 6.6% Performance Highlights: FY2025 vs. FY2024 ▪ Revenue from operations of Rs. 1,208 Crores compared to Rs. 1,254 Crores ▪ EBITDA of Rs. 143 Crores compared to Rs. 194 Crores ▪ EBITDA margin stood at 11.7% ▪ PAT of Rs. 91 Crores with the margin at 7.4% About TCIEXPRESS: TCIEXPRESS is India's leading time-definite express distributor, based on its unparalleled experience and deep domain-expertise that enables it to offer customised solutions to express delivery. The company has been growing rapidly and expanding its distribution network locally, with its current 970 branches covering more than 60,000 locations. TCIEXPRESS is well-equipped to offer time-definite solutions to 750+ districts in India with its wide spectrum of services comprising Surface, Air domestic and Air International, Rail, E-commerce, Pharma Cold Chain, and C2C Express services. The company has special expertise in enabling solutions for clients in sectors like consumer electronics, retail, apparel & lifestyle, automobile, pharmaceuticals, engineering, e-commerce, energy/power, and telecommunications. With a proven commitment to excellence and the pursuit of value-based policies to satisfy the aspirations of customers, vendors, employees, shareholders, and all other stakeholders in the express delivery industry, TCIEXPRESS has emerged as a frontrunner in a segment that is here to grow in the long-term.

