Education Ministry Kicks Off School-Based Tobacco Awareness Campaign

Reaffirming India’s commitment to protecting children and youth from the harmful impacts of tobacco, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, inaugurated a National Workshop on ‘World No Tobacco Day’ at Rang Bhawan, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi. The event brought together an alliance of government officials, educators, students, and health experts to deliberate on actionable strategies for achieving tobacco-free educational institutions across the country.

The workshop saw participation from key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministries of Education, Health & Family Welfare, and Home Affairs, as well as the NCERT, CBSE, UNODC, State/UT governments, civil society organisations, and student groups such as the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Nationwide School Challenge on Tobacco Awareness Launched

During the inaugural session, Shri Sanjay Kumar launched the Nationwide School Challenge on Tobacco Awareness on the MyGov platform, aimed at engaging students in anti-tobacco campaigns through creative and educational activities. The challenge opens for entries on June 10, 2025, and will encourage student-led awareness drives, poster-making, slogan contests, and digital campaigns focused on tobacco prevention and healthy lifestyle promotion.

Participants in the workshop took a collective No-Tobacco Pledge, led by Shri Sanjay Kumar, reaffirming the shared responsibility of schools, parents, and communities in ensuring a safe environment for India’s children.

Addressing a Growing Threat to Youth

In his keynote, Shri Sanjay Kumar expressed grave concern over the rise of tobacco use among youth, describing it as a gateway to other forms of substance abuse. He criticized the tobacco industry’s targeted marketing to adolescents, warning that these tactics plant harmful narratives in young minds.

He urged schools to proactively integrate anti-tobacco efforts into their School Management Committee (SMC) meetings and involve parents and communities in promoting awareness, thus fostering tobacco-free campuses.

Policy Support and Inter-Ministerial Coordination

Shri Anandrao V. Patil, Additional Secretary, DoSEL, underscored the importance of early intervention in schools to prevent tobacco addiction. He highlighted the connection between student health, nutrition, and academic performance, stating that awareness is the first step in long-term prevention.

Smt. A. Srija, Economic Advisor, DoSEL, welcomed delegates and emphasized the role of inter-sectoral collaboration to implement the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Guidelines more effectively, especially in the context of changing youth behavior influenced by digital platforms, social media, and entertainment content.

Shri Rahul Singh, Chairperson, CBSE, spotlighted CBSE’s initiatives in integrating health and wellness modules into the school curriculum. These include teacher training, ongoing student awareness drives, and partnerships with NGOs and health bodies to institutionalize healthy choices among learners.

Technical Sessions Highlight Prevention Tools

Several insightful presentations followed, focusing on digital tools, life skills training, mental health, and innovative teaching aids. Key highlights included:

Manodarpan & Sahyog Initiatives: Prof. Vinod Kumar Shanwal (NCERT) presented mental health support tools aimed at early intervention in student wellness.

School Health Programme (SHP): Dr. Harish Kumar Meena (NCERT) detailed integration of health modules into school learning for long-term benefits.

CBSE Strategies: Smt. Anjali Chhabra, Joint Secretary, spoke about tools developed to assess and improve health literacy among schoolchildren.

ToFEI Dashboard: Dr. Avinash Sunthlia, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, demonstrated a real-time monitoring tool to track tobacco-free initiatives across schools and states.

Navchetna Module: Smt. Sreekala P. Venugopal, Director, DoSEL, introduced the newly designed life skills and drug education module for students.

Global Best Practices: Shri Samarth Pathak (UNODC) outlined resilience-building strategies drawn from international youth programs.

Holistic Wellbeing Culture: Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, psychiatrist and educator, stressed embedding nutrition, wellness education, and emotional resilience into daily school routines.

Sharing of State Best Practices

The workshop showcased successful case studies from Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. Noteworthy initiatives included:

A Live Organ Museum to educate children on tobacco's internal damage

Dental health screenings in schools to detect early signs of use

Comic books and animated content to engage students interactively

Parent-teacher counseling sessions to spread awareness among families

Translation of the ToFEI manual into local languages to improve reach and understanding

Officials from Haryana and Tamil Nadu also shared their ongoing efforts, reinforcing the momentum for broader regional adoption of tobacco-free practices.

Moving Forward with Purpose

Shri Ram Singh, Deputy Director, DoSEL, closed the session by explaining the Terms and Conditions for participating in the School Challenge. He called on States/UTs to maintain momentum through consistent awareness drives, cross-sector collaboration, and digital tracking systems to ensure continuous compliance with ToFEI.

He stressed the vision that every school must become a secure, supportive, and health-promoting environment, aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Looking Ahead

The workshop was not only a commemoration of World No Tobacco Day, but also a powerful call to action for systemic and sustained change. With digital campaigns, life skills education, mental health support, and parental engagement at the heart of this mission, the Government of India continues to lay the foundation for a tobacco-free generation.

As the Nationwide School Challenge rolls out, it aims to inspire millions of students to become champions of health and wellness in their schools and communities—ensuring that prevention begins not just in classrooms, but in every aspect of a child’s environment.