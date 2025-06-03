Left Menu

School bus skids off road, falls in field; Children suffer minor injuries

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:01 IST
Some school students suffered minor injuries after their school bus skidded off from the road and fell into a field in nearby Nagaroor on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened when the bus was on its way to the state-run school after picking up children from their respective boarding points.

At least 19 children were there in the bus when the incident happened, and some of them suffered injuries, they said.

Local people rescued the children trapped inside the bus and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty later visited the injured children at the primary health centre in Kesavadasapuram.

All 19 children are admitted to the hospital and the minister sought a report from the district collector in this regard, the minister's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

