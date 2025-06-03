Left Menu

Arunachal orders closure of 386 govt schools for zero enrolment

The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered the closure of 386 government schools across the state that have recorded zero student enrolment in the current academic year.The order, issued by the states Education department on Monday, follows a detailed analysis of data from the Unified District Information System for Education UDISE, which identified a significant number of schools that have remained non-functional, in some cases for several years.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:16 IST
Arunachal orders closure of 386 govt schools for zero enrolment
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered the closure of 386 government schools across the state that have recorded zero student enrolment in the current academic year.

The order, issued by the state's Education department on Monday, follows a detailed analysis of data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), which identified a significant number of schools that have remained non-functional, in some cases for several years. The decision is aimed at rationalising educational infrastructure and making better use of teaching staff and facilities.

The closure affect schools in almost every district, including remote and border regions such as Kurung Kumey, Tawang, Anjaw, Changlang, and Upper Subansiri. The list includes primary, upper primary, middle, and secondary government schools that have had no student enrolment this year and, in some instances, for multiple academic sessions.

According to the official notification, West Kameng district reported the highest number of closures, with 73 schools shut down. Other districts with significant numbers include Papum Pare with 50 closures, West Siang with 31, Upper Subansiri and Siang with 28 each, and East Kameng with 23. Several other districts also saw closures ranging from one to 22 schools.

Education department officials explained that the closures are part of a larger rationalisation initiative that focuses on consolidating educational resources and improving learning outcomes. By closing schools with no students, the government aims to reassign staff to institutions that are actively serving children and require support, they said.

The officials added that the move is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for the efficient management of school infrastructure and emphasises the need for quality over quantity. The department has instructed all deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) and block education officers (BEOs) to ensure the immediate physical closure of the listed schools and begin redeployment of teaching and non-teaching staff wherever necessary.

The officials also confirmed that in cases where students may have recently migrated to the now-closed institutions, arrangements will be made to shift them to nearby functioning schools to prevent any disruption to their education.

This is the second major round of closures in the state. Last year, the state government had also closed 600 schools, which were either non-functional or had zero enrolment.

Nearly 600 such schools have already been shut down or merged with other schools; state Education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona had informed the assembly last year.

The northeastern state has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025