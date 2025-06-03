Left Menu

Cal HC grants permission to file pleas challenging SSC recruitment rules, notification

Updated: 03-06-2025 16:16 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission for filing petitions challenging the rules and notification for recruitment of more than 44,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools by the state's School Service Commission (SSC).

The petitioners, who claim to be candidates, stated before the vacation court that the rules and notification are not in conformity with the directives of the Supreme Court, which had in a judgment annulled over 25,000 school jobs in the state on the ground of illegalities in the 2016 recruitment process.

The petitioners claimed that the provisions for age-limit relaxation directed by the apex court for candidates who had appeared for the 2016 recruitment process, have not also been followed in the 2025 notification.

The petitioners have also challenged the provision for 10 marks on account of previous job experience in the new notification.

These applications are likely to be taken up for hearing on June 5 before the vacation bench of the high court.

