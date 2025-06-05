Left Menu

China Stands Against Politicization in Education

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, expressed opposition to the politicization of education following U.S. President Trump's decision to suspend entry of international students to Harvard. Lin emphasized that such measures harm U.S. image and that China will protect its students' interests abroad.

Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST
In a recent press briefing, China has firmly opposed the politicization of education, as remarked by foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. The issue came to the forefront in response to U.S. President Trump's decision to halt entry of international students to Harvard University.

Lin underscored the potential negative impact on the United States' international image and credibility such measures could precipitate. She elaborated that the U.S., by enforcing these decisions, stands to harm its own image rather than achieve any meaningful progress.

Emphasizing the importance of educational cooperation, Lin assured that China remains committed to preserving the legitimate interests of its students and scholars studying abroad, highlighting the mutual benefits both nations enjoy from such collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

