EU's Urgent Summit: Responding to Trump's Greenland Demand

EU ambassadors are scheduled to convene for an emergency meeting following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats on European allies. The U.S. demands include acquiring Greenland, prompting Cyprus, the holder of the EU presidency, to call for the urgent assembly on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-01-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 nations are gathering on Sunday for a critical meeting. This emergency session follows U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of escalating tariffs against European allies, contingent on an agreement for the United States to purchase Greenland.

Cyprus, currently holding the six-month EU presidency, announced the meeting late on Saturday. EU diplomats have confirmed that the session is set to commence at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT).

The unusual demand by President Trump has raised concerns among European leaders, leading to the swift initiative to strategize a unified response. The negotiations around this controversial topic are likely to test international relations and trade diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

