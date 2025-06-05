Planting Trees for a Greener Future: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 Launched

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the commencement of an ambitious tree-planting campaign, dubbed Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, on Thursday. The initiative involves planting 10 crore trees nationwide through educational institutions.

Pradhan emphasized the importance of guiding the younger generation towards a sustainable future, highlighting the campaign's alignment with achieving net zero by 2070 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Last year, educational institutions successfully planted over 5 crore trees as part of this effort.

As part of the campaign, special modules including Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE and microsites have been launched to engage students. These features aim to instill environmental awareness and promote eco-friendly behavior among young people. Participants can document their tree-planting efforts through selfies, which will be used to generate e-certificates and track campaign progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)