Left Menu

Tragic End: First-Year MBBS Student's Apparent Suicide Shocks Jabalpur

A first-year MBBS student, Shivansh Gupta, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a hostel building in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Despite attempts by a peer to stop him, Shivansh succumbed to his injuries. A police investigation is ongoing, with preliminary evidence suggesting depression as a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic End: First-Year MBBS Student's Apparent Suicide Shocks Jabalpur
student
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a first-year MBBS student from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly took his own life on Thursday. Officials have identified the student as Shivansh Gupta, aged 20, who reportedly jumped from the third floor of his hostel at the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Arvind Sharma informed PTI that Gupta was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to multiple head and neck injuries. Peers, citing WhatsApp messages, suggested he was battling depression. One student attempted to prevent the jump, but sadly could not.

The local police, led by Sub Inspector Yogendra Singh, have registered a case and opened a detailed investigation into the circumstances of this heartbreaking event. The authorities are seeking to determine the exact factors leading to the tragedy while providing support to the affected community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025