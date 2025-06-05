Tragic End: First-Year MBBS Student's Apparent Suicide Shocks Jabalpur
A first-year MBBS student, Shivansh Gupta, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a hostel building in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Despite attempts by a peer to stop him, Shivansh succumbed to his injuries. A police investigation is ongoing, with preliminary evidence suggesting depression as a factor.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a first-year MBBS student from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly took his own life on Thursday. Officials have identified the student as Shivansh Gupta, aged 20, who reportedly jumped from the third floor of his hostel at the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital.
Hospital Superintendent Dr. Arvind Sharma informed PTI that Gupta was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to multiple head and neck injuries. Peers, citing WhatsApp messages, suggested he was battling depression. One student attempted to prevent the jump, but sadly could not.
The local police, led by Sub Inspector Yogendra Singh, have registered a case and opened a detailed investigation into the circumstances of this heartbreaking event. The authorities are seeking to determine the exact factors leading to the tragedy while providing support to the affected community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impending Depression in Arabian Sea Sparks Heightened Warnings
Hemant Soren Lays Foundation for Tribal Student Hostel in Ranchi
Tragic Incident at MNNIT: BTech Student Found Dead in Hostel
Privacy Breach: MBBS Student Caught Filming at Dental College Hostel
Revolutionizing Teen Depression Diagnosis: Blood Test Breakthrough