Rajasthan Assembly Probes Food Procurement Irregularities in Tribal Hostels
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has called for a detailed investigation into alleged discrepancies in food procurement for tribal residential hostels. Opposition dissatisfaction with the department's response led to heated exchanges. A committee has been formed for the inquiry, with action promised against any guilty officials.
- Country:
- India
Amid a heated debate, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani initiated a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in food procurement for tribal residential hostels. The decision followed after heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties.
Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi informed the assembly that a committee comprising financial and education officers has been established to investigate the claims. The minister assured that actions would be taken against officials found culpable. The focus of the debate included scrutiny of Rs 3.42 lakh payments made to the Ashram Hostel in Sallopat, Banswara.
Additional tension arose when opposition members challenged Kharadi on varying procurement rates across hostels. As tensions rose, Speaker Devnani called for a detailed examination of the issue, ensuring all concerns would be addressed and the debate came to a formal close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Farewell: Woman's Video Sparks Investigation
Unraveling Epstein's British Connections: The Stansted Airport Investigation
Drone Incursions Heighten Inter-Korean Tensions: Investigations and Penalties Escalate
A New Wave of Subpoenas: Examining the Florida Investigation into Trump Adversaries & Russian Interference
Major Medical Groups Battle FTC Over Gender-Affirming Care Investigation