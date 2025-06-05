Left Menu

Youth Empowerment Through Clean Air Initiatives in Schools

The Directorate of Education has urged schools to engage students aged 15 and above in clean air awareness activities as part of the National Clean Air Programme. Using the MY Bharat platform, this directive seeks to empower youth to actively participate in environmental control initiatives across 130 NCAP cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education has called upon government and private schools to involve students aged 15 years and above in initiatives aimed at creating awareness about clean air. This directive follows a circular from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The initiative is part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and uses the MY Bharat platform, designed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to engage the youth. It emphasizes the importance of empowering young individuals to build awareness and partake in pollution control efforts.

Schools in 130 NCAP cities will conduct two monthly awareness events under the 'Volunteer for Bharat' initiative, focusing on themes like promoting plastic-free spaces and reducing emissions. Mega events on environmental days further underline the initiative's commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

