Left Menu

Harvard Challenges Trump's Immigration Ban Targeting International Students

Harvard University challenges President Trump's proclamation barring international students, arguing it's illegal and retaliatory. The university claims the move undermines their ability to educate and threatens U.S. immigration systems. Trump's order, citing national security, has prompted Harvard to seek immediate legal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 04:35 IST
Harvard Challenges Trump's Immigration Ban Targeting International Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University has filed a legal challenge against U.S. President Donald Trump's latest proclamation aimed at barring international students from entering the United States to study. The university argues that the decision is unlawful and constitutes retaliation against its previous stance against the administration.

The proclamation, announced Wednesday, has drawn sharp criticism from Harvard for undermining its educational mission and targeting its international student body, who make up a significant portion of the university's population. The institution highlights that the move interferes with students' pursuit of education and dreams.

This policy underscores an ongoing tension between the Trump administration and Harvard, with accusations of the university's alleged foreign ties and security risks. The administration had previously frozen funding and challenged Harvard's legal standing in a series of legal and administrative proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025