Harvard Challenges Trump's Immigration Ban Targeting International Students

Harvard University has filed a legal challenge against U.S. President Donald Trump's latest proclamation aimed at barring international students from entering the United States to study. The university argues that the decision is unlawful and constitutes retaliation against its previous stance against the administration.

The proclamation, announced Wednesday, has drawn sharp criticism from Harvard for undermining its educational mission and targeting its international student body, who make up a significant portion of the university's population. The institution highlights that the move interferes with students' pursuit of education and dreams.

This policy underscores an ongoing tension between the Trump administration and Harvard, with accusations of the university's alleged foreign ties and security risks. The administration had previously frozen funding and challenged Harvard's legal standing in a series of legal and administrative proceedings.

