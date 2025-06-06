Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Order on Harvard's International Students

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's proclamation stopping foreign students from entering the U.S. to attend Harvard. This legal challenge, initiated by Harvard, claims the proclamation is illegal retaliation by the administration. The university is making contingency plans to overcome this challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily blocked a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, which aimed to prevent international students from enrolling at Harvard University. The proclamation, issued as part of the Trump administration's sweeping policy changes, faced immediate legal backlash from Harvard.

In a legal challenge, Harvard accused the Trump administration of using the ban as retaliation against the university's previous rejections of White House demands. The temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs pauses the implementation of the proclamation, citing potential irreparable harm to Harvard's international students.

Harvard remains committed to its principles despite federal ultimatums, stating that international students are integral to its global community. The university is preparing for potential long-term challenges and exploring contingency plans for students and scholars impacted by the proclamation.

