Suspected Pakistani Drones Prompt Indian Army Retaliation Along LoC

In a significant development along the Line of Control, suspected drones from Pakistan were reportedly sighted in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir late on Sunday, according to Defence Sources.

Local residents witnessed a swift response from Indian Army forces, which involved extensive firing around the areas of Jangarh and Kalal. The incident, occurring around 7:28 pm, has been described by a local eyewitness as a moment of tension that was quickly addressed by the alertness of the Indian forces, prompting gratitude for their timely action.

Following the drone sightings, the Indian Army implemented counter-unmanned aerial systems measures to intercept and repel the aerial threat. This follows a weekend incident where a cache of arms, including pistols and grenades, was discovered by BSF and local police during a search operation in Samba district, further emphasizing ongoing security challenges in the region.

