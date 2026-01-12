Left Menu

Suspected Pakistani Drones Prompt Indian Army Retaliation Along LoC

Suspicious drones believed to be from Pakistan were spotted along the LoC in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting swift retaliation from Indian forces. The incident led to extensive firing, highlighting heightened tensions and vigilance by the Indian Army in the area.

Local who witnessed the retaliation of drones by the Indian Army, Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development along the Line of Control, suspected drones from Pakistan were reportedly sighted in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir late on Sunday, according to Defence Sources.

Local residents witnessed a swift response from Indian Army forces, which involved extensive firing around the areas of Jangarh and Kalal. The incident, occurring around 7:28 pm, has been described by a local eyewitness as a moment of tension that was quickly addressed by the alertness of the Indian forces, prompting gratitude for their timely action.

Following the drone sightings, the Indian Army implemented counter-unmanned aerial systems measures to intercept and repel the aerial threat. This follows a weekend incident where a cache of arms, including pistols and grenades, was discovered by BSF and local police during a search operation in Samba district, further emphasizing ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

