Empowering Youth: Himachal Pradesh Upskills Over 45,000 Through Innovative Initiatives

More than 45,000 young individuals have been registered in diverse programs under the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation since the start of 2023, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed on Friday.

Speaking during the 16th Board of Directors meeting of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), Sukhu highlighted that 39,794 youths have received training certifications, and 8,586 have been placed, according to the statement.

The Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of skill development in generating employment and self-employment ventures. He urged the Nigam to devise an action plan for market-oriented training and expedite infrastructure works at various development centers to maximize youth benefits.