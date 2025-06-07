Left Menu

Gaokao: China Stands Still for Its Future

China halted as 13.35 million students took the Gaokao, a crucial national exam for university entry. The event saw extensive security measures and parental support, highlighting its significance in ensuring opportunities through merit. Despite a slight drop in participants, the exam remains a vital social equalizer.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Saturday, China came to a standstill as 13.35 million students participated in the National Higher Education Entrance Examination, known as Gaokao. This rigorous test determines university eligibility and significantly influences students' futures.

Parents nationwide gathered outside exam centers, offering moral support and snacks, while police deployed drones and high-tech equipment to maintain a fair exam environment. There was a slight decrease in participants compared to last year, with 13.35 million candidates sitting the exam this year.

Authorities ensured smooth transport by implementing temporary traffic controls and providing free rides for students with travel challenges. Advanced AI systems were installed in exam halls to detect any cheating attempts. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang emphasized fairness and safety during his inspection in Shanxi, as Gaokao is recognized as a critical tool for social mobility. China's higher education enrollment has surpassed 60%, although economic slowdown poses challenges for new graduates entering the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

