Tamil Nadu Challenges Centre in Supreme Court Over Withheld Education Funds

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing for Tamil Nadu's plea against the Centre's alleged withholding of Rs 2,151 crore in education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for 2024-2025. Tamil Nadu contests the condition of implementing NEP 2020 and PM SHRI Schools Scheme for fund release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:37 IST
The Supreme Court, on Monday, rejected a request for an urgent hearing regarding Tamil Nadu's allegations against the central government for detaining Rs 2,151 crore earmarked for the state's educational sector under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

A bench, consisting of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, acknowledged the state's petition filed in May, accusing the Centre of withholding funds for the specified and current year. "There is no urgency and it can be taken up after the 'partial working days'," remarked the bench.

The Tamil Nadu government asserts that the Centre is coercing the state into implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme, which include the controversial three-language formula, for fund disbursement—a move the state deems unconstitutional and arbitrary.

