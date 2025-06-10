Left Menu

Tragic Attack at Graz School Leaves Five Dead

A tragic attack at a school in Graz, Austria, has resulted in at least five deaths and several injuries. The attack, supposedly carried out by a student, left both students and teachers gravely injured before the perpetrator reportedly took his own life. Police investigations are underway.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating attack occurred at a Graz school, leaving at least five people dead and multiple others injured, Austrian media reported.

According to officials, the suspected perpetrator was a student who is believed to have committed suicide. The attack severely injured several individuals, including students and teachers.

Police are conducting an investigation and have started evacuating the premises to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

