Tragic Attack at Graz School Leaves Five Dead
A tragic attack at a school in Graz, Austria, has resulted in at least five deaths and several injuries. The attack, supposedly carried out by a student, left both students and teachers gravely injured before the perpetrator reportedly took his own life. Police investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:31 IST
A devastating attack occurred at a Graz school, leaving at least five people dead and multiple others injured, Austrian media reported.
According to officials, the suspected perpetrator was a student who is believed to have committed suicide. The attack severely injured several individuals, including students and teachers.
Police are conducting an investigation and have started evacuating the premises to ensure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Graz
- Austria
- school attack
- tragedy
- student
- police
- evacuation
- teachers
- investigation
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Universities Seek Top Talent Amid Harvard's International Student Ban
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues