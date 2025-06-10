Manipal’s AUA College of Medicine Revolutionizes Medical Education with New Trimester System

Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine is set to transform medical education with its newly announced trimester schedule, effective from September. This shift allows Indian students to begin their medical journeys at more frequent intervals, in May, September, and January, significantly shortening the pathway to a medical career.

The reformed schedule reduces the MD program duration from 6.5 years to just 6 years, enabling students to graduate sooner and progress quickly toward clinical rotations and licensure. This reduction not only accelerates their academic missions but also results in cost savings related to housing, travel, and daily living expenses.

A key feature of the new academic system is the integration of the Global Health Track into the main curriculum, thus providing all students with valuable exposure to global health challenges. This academic innovation not only maintains AUA's high standards but prepares students for competitive residency placements worldwide.