Left Menu

Bridging Ties: Finland and Gujarat Forge New Partnerships

Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss mutual collaborations in education, renewable energy, and sustainability. The meeting emphasized strengthening relationships through the new Honorary Consulate and learning from Finland's expertise to boost Gujarat's education and start-up sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:50 IST
Bridging Ties: Finland and Gujarat Forge New Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic diplomatic move, Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, convened with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar to explore avenues of collaboration across several critical sectors.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum, including skilling, education, and renewable energy, highlighting both sides' eagerness to foster mutual growth. The newly inaugurated Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad is expected to play a pivotal role in this initiative, facilitating industrial and investment opportunities between Gujarat and Finland.

Chief Minister Patel expressed keen interest in leveraging Finnish expertise, particularly in education and start-up ecosystems, to elevate Gujarat's global standing. Ambassador Lähdevirta praised Gujarat's advancements in renewable energy and infrastructure, noting that interest among Finnish companies in establishing operations in the state is on the rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025