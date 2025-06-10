NADP's Defence Management Program Achieves 100% Placements

The National Academy of Defence Production (NADP) in Nagpur has successfully secured 100 percent placements for its defence-focused Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, according to a recent announcement.

This institution, operating under the Ministry of Defence, highlights its role in developing skilled talent for India's defence and strategic sectors. NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash emphasized the program's successful placements as evidence of its leadership in the area.

The program, which receives mentorship from IIM Indore, saw its 2023-25 batch achieving full placements, and the 2024-26 batch obtaining 100 percent internships and placements with leading companies such as L&T Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Jindal Defence, and Bharat Forge, as well as public sector ordnance factories.

