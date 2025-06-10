Left Menu

NADP's Defence Management Program Achieves 100% Placements

The National Academy of Defence Production in Nagpur has achieved full placements for its defence-focused PGDM programme. The program, guided by IIM Indore, showcases NADP's leadership in developing techno-managerial talent for India's strategic sectors, with top organizations offering internships and jobs to the students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:19 IST
NADP's Defence Management Program Achieves 100% Placements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Academy of Defence Production (NADP) in Nagpur has successfully secured 100 percent placements for its defence-focused Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, according to a recent announcement.

This institution, operating under the Ministry of Defence, highlights its role in developing skilled talent for India's defence and strategic sectors. NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash emphasized the program's successful placements as evidence of its leadership in the area.

The program, which receives mentorship from IIM Indore, saw its 2023-25 batch achieving full placements, and the 2024-26 batch obtaining 100 percent internships and placements with leading companies such as L&T Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Jindal Defence, and Bharat Forge, as well as public sector ordnance factories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025