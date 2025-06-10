NADP's Defence Management Program Achieves 100% Placements
The National Academy of Defence Production in Nagpur has achieved full placements for its defence-focused PGDM programme. The program, guided by IIM Indore, showcases NADP's leadership in developing techno-managerial talent for India's strategic sectors, with top organizations offering internships and jobs to the students.
The National Academy of Defence Production (NADP) in Nagpur has successfully secured 100 percent placements for its defence-focused Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, according to a recent announcement.
This institution, operating under the Ministry of Defence, highlights its role in developing skilled talent for India's defence and strategic sectors. NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash emphasized the program's successful placements as evidence of its leadership in the area.
The program, which receives mentorship from IIM Indore, saw its 2023-25 batch achieving full placements, and the 2024-26 batch obtaining 100 percent internships and placements with leading companies such as L&T Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Jindal Defence, and Bharat Forge, as well as public sector ordnance factories.
