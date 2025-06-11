Left Menu

Tragedy in Graz: Austria's Darkest School Day

In a tragic incident in Graz, Austria, a former pupil committed a mass shooting at a secondary school, resulting in 10 deaths and multiple injuries. The shooter, armed with two guns, acted alone and later took his own life. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In what has become the deadliest school shooting in modern Austrian history, a former pupil launched a brutal attack on a secondary school in Graz, leaving ten people dead, including himself. The somber event has sent shockwaves through the nation, with six of the deceased identified as female and three as male.

The shooter, a 21-year-old Austrian, entered the school equipped with a shotgun and a pistol, according to police reports. Despite the significant police presence shortly after the gunfire, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, as stated by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. Among the injured, most were students at the institution.

Authorities have urged calm and solidarity among citizens as the country prepares for three days of national mourning. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has described the incident as a "dark day" for Austria, expressing grief and solidarity with victims' families. A minute of silence was held nationwide to honor the lives lost.

