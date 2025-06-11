The Upskilling Paradox: Self-Funded Education Drives Career Growth

A recent TeamLease Edtech report highlights a trend where only 23.9% of employers offer full sponsorship for employee upskilling. In contrast, 46% of professionals choose to self-fund their learning initiatives, sparking a call for strategic investment in employee education by companies.

The report, based on a survey of over 14,000 professionals across various industries, reveals that 84% engaged in upskilling driven by career planning and future readiness. Remarkably, 64% reported a positive impact on appraisals, and 42% earned promotions or salary hikes within 18 months of completing their training.

The findings underscore the importance of strategic timing, with over 40% of respondents pursuing upskilling close to appraisal cycles for maximum visibility. Technology and Finance professionals lead in self-upskilling, while Sales and Marketing favor short-term certifications, emphasizing the growing demand for flexible, cost-effective learning options.