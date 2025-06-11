Indian Researchers Push for Balanced Research Assessment

In a global survey conducted by Springer Nature, Indian researchers are leading calls for a shift towards more balanced and responsible research assessments. The findings indicate a desire to move beyond over-reliance on quantitative metrics like publication counts and citations, promoting a mix of qualitative and quantitative evaluation criteria.

The 2024 Research Assessment Survey, which included over 6,300 global participants, of whom 764 were from India, reveals that Indian researchers report a stronger reliance on quantitative measures compared to their international counterparts. Notably, 21% of Indian respondents are evaluated solely based on metrics such as publications and citations, compared to a global average of 16%.

Springer Nature is actively responding to these insights by championing responsible research assessment practices and supporting national efforts like India's One Nation One Subscription. The company is also collaborating with policymakers to translate global advancements into impactful changes at the local level.