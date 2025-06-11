Left Menu

Indian Researchers Push for Balanced Research Assessment

A Springer Nature survey highlights Indian researchers' demand for balanced research assessments, stressing a blend of quantitative and qualitative criteria. The data shows Indian reliance on quantitative metrics surpasses global standards, prompting calls for transparency, collaboration, and real-world impact in research evaluations alongside traditional publication and citation metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:08 IST
Indian Researchers Push for Balanced Research Assessment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a global survey conducted by Springer Nature, Indian researchers are leading calls for a shift towards more balanced and responsible research assessments. The findings indicate a desire to move beyond over-reliance on quantitative metrics like publication counts and citations, promoting a mix of qualitative and quantitative evaluation criteria.

The 2024 Research Assessment Survey, which included over 6,300 global participants, of whom 764 were from India, reveals that Indian researchers report a stronger reliance on quantitative measures compared to their international counterparts. Notably, 21% of Indian respondents are evaluated solely based on metrics such as publications and citations, compared to a global average of 16%.

Springer Nature is actively responding to these insights by championing responsible research assessment practices and supporting national efforts like India's One Nation One Subscription. The company is also collaborating with policymakers to translate global advancements into impactful changes at the local level.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025