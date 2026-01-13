Left Menu

Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit Over 2025 Crash

Air India is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by the estates of deceased victims following a 2025 crash that killed 260 people. The incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which took off from Ahmedabad and crashed, leaving one survivor and additional casualties on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:49 IST
Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit Over 2025 Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air India is now under legal scrutiny as the estates of the deceased from a tragic 2025 crash have filed a lawsuit in London. The lawsuit, involving 11 claimants, was filed on December 18, revealing the aftermath of the harrowing incident.

The catastrophic event involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that departed from Ahmedabad, bound for London's Gatwick Airport. Shortly after takeoff on June 12, the plane lost height and collided with a medical college hostel, erupting in flames.

The tragedy claimed 260 lives, including 19 on the ground, leaving only one survivor from those on board. Legal proceedings are now underway, highlighting the devastating impact and the quest for accountability in this aviation disaster.

TRENDING

1
Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

 Global
2
Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

 India
3
Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

 Global
4
Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026