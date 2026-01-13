Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit Over 2025 Crash

Air India is now under legal scrutiny as the estates of the deceased from a tragic 2025 crash have filed a lawsuit in London. The lawsuit, involving 11 claimants, was filed on December 18, revealing the aftermath of the harrowing incident.

The catastrophic event involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that departed from Ahmedabad, bound for London's Gatwick Airport. Shortly after takeoff on June 12, the plane lost height and collided with a medical college hostel, erupting in flames.

The tragedy claimed 260 lives, including 19 on the ground, leaving only one survivor from those on board. Legal proceedings are now underway, highlighting the devastating impact and the quest for accountability in this aviation disaster.