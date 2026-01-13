Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit Over 2025 Crash
Air India is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by the estates of deceased victims following a 2025 crash that killed 260 people. The incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which took off from Ahmedabad and crashed, leaving one survivor and additional casualties on the ground.
Air India is now under legal scrutiny as the estates of the deceased from a tragic 2025 crash have filed a lawsuit in London. The lawsuit, involving 11 claimants, was filed on December 18, revealing the aftermath of the harrowing incident.
The catastrophic event involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that departed from Ahmedabad, bound for London's Gatwick Airport. Shortly after takeoff on June 12, the plane lost height and collided with a medical college hostel, erupting in flames.
The tragedy claimed 260 lives, including 19 on the ground, leaving only one survivor from those on board. Legal proceedings are now underway, highlighting the devastating impact and the quest for accountability in this aviation disaster.
ALSO READ
Uttarayan Rooftops: Kite Flying and Cultural Festivities in Historic Ahmedabad
Sky-high Celebrations: The Economic and Cultural Lifeline of Uttarayan in Ahmedabad
India Accelerates Deep-Tech Leadership with DST–NIDHI Centre of Excellence at IIM Ahmedabad
Kite Festival Diplomacy: German Chancellor's Vibrant Ahmedabad Visit
Kites and Diplomacy: PM Modi and German Chancellor Merz Elevate Ties at Ahmedabad Festival