Karnataka Government to Conduct GBA Elections as Per Supreme Court Order

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured compliance with the Supreme Court's directive to conduct Greater Bengaluru Authority elections by June 30. The State Election Commission will oversee the process, considering technical objections. Shivakumar expressed confidence in Congress's popularity, dismissing potential BJP-JDS alliances as strategic maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:53 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has committed to adhering to the Supreme Court's order to conduct pending elections for five city corporations governed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority by June 30. He emphasized that the State Election Commission will be directed accordingly to ensure compliance with the court's mandate.

The Supreme Court instructed the Karnataka Government and Election Commission to finalize the elections by the deadline, with ward-wise lists expected by February 20. Shivakumar reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating the process as per constitutional provisions, including addressing district and taluk panchayat elections.

Addressing concerns over possible technical objections and rumors regarding reservation denials for women, Shivakumar mentioned that a committee would review objections. He assured that the elections would proceed without interference or requests for extensions, asserting confidence in Congress's support while downplaying the impact of any BJP-JDS electoral strategy.

