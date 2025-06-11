Left Menu

High Court Questions Maharashtra's Directive on Minority College Admissions

The Bombay High Court scrutinized a Maharashtra government resolution mandating minority educational institutions to enforce constitutional and social reservations for junior college admissions. The court sought clarification on the government's willingness to amend or withdraw the clause, questioning the inclusion of minority institutes under this mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:43 IST
High Court Questions Maharashtra's Directive on Minority College Admissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over a Maharashtra government directive that involves minority educational institutions in applying constitutional and social reservations for first-year junior college admissions. On Wednesday, Justices M S Karnik and N R Borkar queried government pleader Neha Bhide about the possibility of amending or retracting the May 6 government resolution (GR).

The justices questioned, 'Why did the government include minority institutes in the GR scope? Withdrawal or issuing a corrigendum is not challenging.' Neha Bhide was instructed to get directions on this matter. The court highlighted that a corrigendum could correct what seems to be a bona fide mistake. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.

Under contention is the application of SC, ST, and OBC quotas to minority-run junior colleges, whether aided or unaided, which are exempted from such provisions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution, allowing them to self-regulate. The petition also pointed to a similar 2019 GR, which was rescinded following a court challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025