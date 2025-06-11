High Court Questions Maharashtra's Directive on Minority College Admissions

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over a Maharashtra government directive that involves minority educational institutions in applying constitutional and social reservations for first-year junior college admissions. On Wednesday, Justices M S Karnik and N R Borkar queried government pleader Neha Bhide about the possibility of amending or retracting the May 6 government resolution (GR).

The justices questioned, 'Why did the government include minority institutes in the GR scope? Withdrawal or issuing a corrigendum is not challenging.' Neha Bhide was instructed to get directions on this matter. The court highlighted that a corrigendum could correct what seems to be a bona fide mistake. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.

Under contention is the application of SC, ST, and OBC quotas to minority-run junior colleges, whether aided or unaided, which are exempted from such provisions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution, allowing them to self-regulate. The petition also pointed to a similar 2019 GR, which was rescinded following a court challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)