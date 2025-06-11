High Court Questions Maharashtra's Directive on Minority College Admissions
The Bombay High Court scrutinized a Maharashtra government resolution mandating minority educational institutions to enforce constitutional and social reservations for junior college admissions. The court sought clarification on the government's willingness to amend or withdraw the clause, questioning the inclusion of minority institutes under this mandate.
The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over a Maharashtra government directive that involves minority educational institutions in applying constitutional and social reservations for first-year junior college admissions. On Wednesday, Justices M S Karnik and N R Borkar queried government pleader Neha Bhide about the possibility of amending or retracting the May 6 government resolution (GR).
The justices questioned, 'Why did the government include minority institutes in the GR scope? Withdrawal or issuing a corrigendum is not challenging.' Neha Bhide was instructed to get directions on this matter. The court highlighted that a corrigendum could correct what seems to be a bona fide mistake. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.
Under contention is the application of SC, ST, and OBC quotas to minority-run junior colleges, whether aided or unaided, which are exempted from such provisions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution, allowing them to self-regulate. The petition also pointed to a similar 2019 GR, which was rescinded following a court challenge.
