Student Activists Rally for Reservation Policy Reform in Jammu & Kashmir

Student activists met National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, to seek his support against the existing reservation policy. The activists demand reforms as only 30% of seats are allocated for open merit. Mehdi promised unconditional support, awaiting a new report on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:45 IST
In a crucial meeting on Wednesday, a group of student activists sought the support of National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi concerning the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The activists met with Mehdi at his home in Budgam, voicing concerns over the policy, which reserves only 30% of seats for open merit candidates. Mehdi assured the activists of his unwavering support in addressing their concerns.

This meeting occurred shortly after the cabinet sub-committee's report deadline on the reservation policy. With the report drafting led by education minister Sakina Itoo, the delegation awaits its release to decide their next move, potentially launching a democratic struggle if demands aren't met.

