Left Menu

Drug Bust in Budgam: Over 4 Kg of Contraband Seized

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Budgam, recovering over 4 kg of contraband. Operations in Magam and Hardpanzoo led to the seizure of illicit substances. Arrests include Rouf Ahmed Hajam in Magam and Irfan Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad Bhat in Hardpanzoo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:43 IST
Drug Bust in Budgam: Over 4 Kg of Contraband Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have successfully nabbed three suspected drug peddlers and recovered over 4 kg of contraband. The operations were conducted in the areas of Magam and Hardpanzoo, yielding substantial amounts of illicit drugs, according to a police spokesperson.

In Magam, law enforcement officers detained Rouf Ahmed Hajam, a resident of Batpora, during regular patrols. Hajam attempted to escape upon spotting the police but was apprehended. A search revealed he was in possession of approximately 2.1 kg of a charas-like substance, which he carried in a nylon bag.

In another ambush at Bonizanigam village, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted two individuals displaying suspicious behavior. Irfan Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad Bhat, both from Hardulatina village, were caught with roughly 2.185 kg of ground charas-like substance. Charges have been filed against all suspects, with investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026