Drug Bust in Budgam: Over 4 Kg of Contraband Seized

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have successfully nabbed three suspected drug peddlers and recovered over 4 kg of contraband. The operations were conducted in the areas of Magam and Hardpanzoo, yielding substantial amounts of illicit drugs, according to a police spokesperson.

In Magam, law enforcement officers detained Rouf Ahmed Hajam, a resident of Batpora, during regular patrols. Hajam attempted to escape upon spotting the police but was apprehended. A search revealed he was in possession of approximately 2.1 kg of a charas-like substance, which he carried in a nylon bag.

In another ambush at Bonizanigam village, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted two individuals displaying suspicious behavior. Irfan Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad Bhat, both from Hardulatina village, were caught with roughly 2.185 kg of ground charas-like substance. Charges have been filed against all suspects, with investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)