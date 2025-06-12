Talliki Vandanam: Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move to Boost Education Welfare
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Talliki Vandanam scheme allocates ₹15,000 annually per child for education. Among the Super Six welfare promises, this initiative is set to benefit over 67 lakh people and aims to enhance educational infrastructure. Naidu criticized the previous government's schemes and stressed public safety and welfare commitments.
- Country:
- India
In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme as the leading initiative among the government's Super Six welfare schemes. This scheme promises an annual sum of ₹15,000 to every school-going child in each household.
Naidu emphasized the government's financial commitment by allocating ₹10,091 crore towards Talliki Vandanam, illustrating its focus on bolstering educational support. This is in stark contrast to the previous government's efforts, which aided fewer beneficiaries.
Alongside this, the TDP-led government has pledged other welfare measures, including job creation and free transportation for women, as part of their 2024 electoral promises. Naidu also addressed issues of public safety and criticized opposing political actions.
