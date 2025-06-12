Left Menu

Talliki Vandanam: Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move to Boost Education Welfare

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Talliki Vandanam scheme allocates ₹15,000 annually per child for education. Among the Super Six welfare promises, this initiative is set to benefit over 67 lakh people and aims to enhance educational infrastructure. Naidu criticized the previous government's schemes and stressed public safety and welfare commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:14 IST
Talliki Vandanam: Andhra Pradesh's Bold Move to Boost Education Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme as the leading initiative among the government's Super Six welfare schemes. This scheme promises an annual sum of ₹15,000 to every school-going child in each household.

Naidu emphasized the government's financial commitment by allocating ₹10,091 crore towards Talliki Vandanam, illustrating its focus on bolstering educational support. This is in stark contrast to the previous government's efforts, which aided fewer beneficiaries.

Alongside this, the TDP-led government has pledged other welfare measures, including job creation and free transportation for women, as part of their 2024 electoral promises. Naidu also addressed issues of public safety and criticized opposing political actions.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025