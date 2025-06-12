Left Menu

Delhi University's Stance on Manusmriti Sparks Debate

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed that Manusmriti will not be included in any university course amid controversy. This follows student and teacher protests against its inclusion in a Sanskrit course's reading list. The university had previously rejected suggestions to include the text in other curricula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:20 IST
Delhi University's Stance on Manusmriti Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has publicly confirmed that the controversial text, Manusmriti, will not be incorporated into any of the university's courses. His statement comes after criticism regarding its mention in a Sanskrit department's paper.

In a recent announcement, Singh clarified that a suggested reading containing Manusmriti under 'Dharamshastra Studies' in a Sanskrit course has been removed. The university administration had previously made a similar stance, emphasizing the exclusion of the text from all curricula. Furthermore, if the Sanskrit department wishes to include it, they would need to do so separately, following different methods.

This decision arose amid protests from students and educators against including Manusmriti, a text criticized for its views on caste and gender. It was previously proposed for the history syllabus along with Baburnama but was rejected, with university leaders stating such proposals would not be entertained in the future.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025