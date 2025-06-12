Delhi University's Stance on Manusmriti Sparks Debate

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has publicly confirmed that the controversial text, Manusmriti, will not be incorporated into any of the university's courses. His statement comes after criticism regarding its mention in a Sanskrit department's paper.

In a recent announcement, Singh clarified that a suggested reading containing Manusmriti under 'Dharamshastra Studies' in a Sanskrit course has been removed. The university administration had previously made a similar stance, emphasizing the exclusion of the text from all curricula. Furthermore, if the Sanskrit department wishes to include it, they would need to do so separately, following different methods.

This decision arose amid protests from students and educators against including Manusmriti, a text criticized for its views on caste and gender. It was previously proposed for the history syllabus along with Baburnama but was rejected, with university leaders stating such proposals would not be entertained in the future.