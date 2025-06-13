Language Debate: Prioritizing Hindi in Haryana's Education System
Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda advocated for Hindi as the primary language for department work, citing its use by the majority. He faced criticism from Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who emphasized English's global importance for youth opportunities and technological advancement in a rapidly changing world.
Haryana's Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, has sparked a debate by calling for all departmental work to be conducted in Hindi. He argued that the move would better serve the majority of the state's Hindi-speaking population.
Dhanda's statement, made during an event commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, suggested that using Hindi over English would ensure comprehension among the state's populace. However, this proposal was met with criticism.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala contested Dhanda's stance, emphasizing the necessity of English for global connectivity and employment opportunities. Surjewala urged for the inclusion of English education to enhance Haryana's youth prospects in technology and science sectors.
