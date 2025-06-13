Left Menu

Empowering Entrepreneurs: HCL Foundation and Tamil Nadu's New Venture

HCLFoundation collaborates with the Tamil Nadu government to boost entrepreneurship and vocational education. Two MoUs were signed: one to support 100 startups and another to enhance vocational education through a five-year plan with infrastructure upgrades and community outreach programs.

Empowering Entrepreneurs: HCL Foundation and Tamil Nadu's New Venture
HCLFoundation, the corporate social responsibility division of HCLTech, has formed a strategic alliance with the Tamil Nadu government to bolster entrepreneurship and vocational education in the region.

According to HCLTech's regulatory disclosure, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been established as part of this initiative. The first agreement, in conjunction with StartupTN, outlines HCLFoundation's commitment to nurturing 100 startups over a span of three years, offering mentorship, incubation, market linkage, and networking opportunities for these burgeoning enterprises.

The second MoU, renewing a prior partnership with the Department of Employment and Training (DET), sets a five-year trajectory to fortify the state's vocational education infrastructure. Plans include deploying a mobile lab, the Skill Rath, to reach underserved areas, curriculum enhancements in select trades, and training for students and instructors at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

